A student of Allahabad University (AU) attempted a self-immolation bid on the varsity premises on Monday, September 19. The attempt was foiled by the timely intervention of the police deployed on the spot. The student was protesting against the fee hike. Superintendent of Police (City) Santosh Kumar Meena said, "Adarsh Bhadoria, who was one of the students staging the protest, attempted self-immolation inside the university campus," as per a report by PTI.



"He was stopped from doing so and detained," Meena said. The police later cleared the area and removed the protestors from the site, he informed. The SP also said that the university administration has lodged a complaint against some people including the varsity students for disturbing peace inside the campus in the course of their protest.



On the other hand, the students allege that the university has hiked the Undergraduate course fees 400 times the former fee amount, from this academic year. They have been protesting on campus for over a week now. On September 15, the students carried flaming torches and shouted slogans against the varsity officials, as per a report by Scroll.in.

On September 12, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra supported the students. “By increasing the fees, the government will take away a major source of education from these youths,” she tweeted.