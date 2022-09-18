Students of the Chandigarh University protest on the campus after private videos of several women students were posted on social media | Pic: PTI

A female student who was engaged in the digital circulation of posting "objectionable" videos of women students of a university in Punjab on social media has been detained.

She allegedly shot films of certain female students taking bath in the girls hostel and forwarded them to a Shimla youth who then posted them on social media.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national Convener declared on Sunday, September 18, that people who publish "objectionable" videos will face the strictest punishment.

According to authorities, students at this private institution in Mohali, Punjab, staged a protest after recordings of numerous female students were shared on social media as reported by PTI.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "In Chandigarh University, a woman recorded objectionable videos of women students and made them viral. This is a very serious (matter) and shameful. Those involved will get the strictest punishment. The victims should stay strong. We are with you. Everyone should remain patient." Police said an investigation into the matter was underway.

"It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society," Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains said in a tweet.