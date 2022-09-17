The Telangana High Court has ordered the Union government to reconsider its decision on the second appeals filed by TRR Medical College and Mahavir Medical College, in the light of the ruling made in favour of MNR College. The National Medical Commission (NMC) revoked the permission to the two colleges in May.

MNR submitted an appeal to the Union government and received an approval for operating the college with the current students, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. However, the appeals made by TRR and Mahavir colleges to the Centre are pending. The Union government has been directed by the High Court to clear the pending appeals within two weeks.

The NMC had earlier cancelled admissions made to undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats in three private colleges in Telangana: MNR Medical College, Sangareddy, Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Vikarabad, and TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru.

In fact, earlier, the Telangana High Court had refused to stay the reallocation of medical students to other colleges whose admissions were cancelled, in a petition filed by TRR College and Mahavir College seeking a stay on the shifting of students. Counsel for NMC Goranta Pujitha submitted to the court that major deficiencies had been noticed in the facilities of TRR in a surprise inspection conducted by NMC.

The inspection revealed that there was a faculty deficiency of 74 per cent and also resident and bed occupancy deficiency which cannot be condoned as the quality of medical education will be affected. The counsel argued that the scope of Judicial review was limited for the decisions of NMC.

Meanwhile, the High Court provided relief to the students of TRR and Mahavir who had been transferred to other medical schools as a result of the closure of the two. The students assigned to other colleges are not required to pay the fee until the Central government announces its decision on the appeal by the two medical colleges.