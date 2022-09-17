The Director of Evaluation, M Chandra Mohan, from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, has announced that the BTech R18 batch students are eligible for grace marks and not for subject exception. College-wise provisional list of BTech R18 regulations for students who are eligible for grace marks has been prepared and made available in TSheets in the exam portals.

Here are the steps you can follow and some things to be aware of to avail the grace marks:

1) The students have to fill up Form 5, which can be downloaded from the service portal and the respective principals have to sign the respective forms

2) The students should print the form either on the college letterhead or with a separate cover letter from the Principal enclosing the form and should be sent to the office of the Director of Evaluation

3) The performance in the examinations, for which the results are awaited, shall be nullified if the students apply for the Provisional Certificates (PC), Consolidated Marks Memos (CMM), under the grace marks service, this shall lead to the students not being permitted to appear for future examinations

4) After filling the Form 5, up to 9 marks shall be added for four year BTech course in failed subjects and 7 marks for lateral entry students of BTech students, for up to two subjects only

5) The students should enter all the semester marks from the month/year that is specified in the uploaded portal where the subject shown as fail should be surrendered along with the filled-in Form 5

The new grade will be reissued after the processing of grace marks from the university examination branch along with PC and CMM