The student chapter of the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) of GIET University, Gunupur organised a programme on National Engineer's Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, the first Civil Engineer of the nation.

Dr Manas Ranjan Senapati, National Council Executive Member of ISTE India joined the event as chief guest and enlightened the students about ISTE and inspired budding engineers to achieve accolades in life. Dr AB Srinivasa Rao, Dean, SOET and Dr AVNL Sharma, Dean Academics joined the occasion as special guests and addressed the gathering about the objectives and significance of engineering in building the nation.

Several technical competitions like Tech Debate, Tech Quiz, Innovative Model, Coding and Waste-O-Craft were organised. There was no registration fees that students needed to pay and students could win cash prizes up to Rs 5,000. It may also be recalled that GIET University is celebrating its Silver Jubilee this year.

Winners of the various technical events were felicitated with prize money and certificates. Prof Manas Ranjan Panda coordinated the event and proposed a vote of thanks. Dr NV Jagannadha Rao, Registrar, HoDs (Head of Departments), deans, members of faculty and students of different branches attended the unique event.