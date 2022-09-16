The UGC has released a notice on the live streaming of the Prime Miniter’s address at the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship's (MSDE) convocation ceremony on September 17. The convocation ceremony of the MSDE will be streamed live on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=SzZ0CSCB7XY between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm tomorrow.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is organising the convocation ceremony at the AICTE Auditorium. This is the first time in 75 years a convocation ceremony of this magnitude is being arranged and conducted in India in which more than 10 lakh students and trainees from various institutions around the country, like JSS (Jan Shikshan Sansthan), PMKVY (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) and so on, will be facilitated for their accomplishment in skill training.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will be addressing the students and trainees virtually to encourage them toward excellence. The event will also be streamed live across various digital channels. All higher education institutions and affiliated universities/colleges/institutions can stream the event live online through the YouTube link.