Former Governor of Maharashtra and former Union Minister Vidyasagar Rao today, Friday, September 16, called upon the academics to digitise the history of the Hyderabad Liberation movement.

“It is important to record the heroic fight of the people of the erstwhile Hyderabad State against the oppressive Nizam rule and his private army the Razakars,” he said.

Participating as the Chief Guest at a symposium on the theme Hyderabad State Liberation Day: A Momentous Occasion-Reflections and the Way Forward, at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, he said it was vital to perpetuate the valiant fight and sacrifices made by our people for the freedom of the Hyderabad State.

The former Governor emphasised the need for creating monuments and erecting statues in memory of those who laid down their lives fighting for the freedom of the Hyderabad State.

He recalled his initiative in the late 90s to build the momentum to influence the governments to officially celebrate the Hyderabad State Liberation Day.

EFLU Vice-Chancellor and Member, UGC (University Grants Commission), Prof E Suresh Kumar, who was the guest of honour at the event, stated that as per the Government of India's instructions, the EFLU is going to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation Day by hoisting the National Flag on campus on September 17.

“It is a proud moment for the people of the erstwhile Hyderabad State to officially celebrate the Liberation Day and pay our respects to those martyrs who laid down their lives for the liberation,” he added.

Keynote speaker Raka Sudhakar called for building the proper narrative of the Hyderabad Liberation struggle from the victims’ perspective. He deplored that it was the perpetrators of crime, who are projecting themselves as the victims through a false narrative.

He appealed to the academics to carry out research into the great liberation struggle of the Hyderabad State and dispel the false narratives being propagated with malicious intent.

The symposium was organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM).

The representatives of the ABRSM including Prof N Kishan and Osmania University Teachers Association President Prof Manohar also spoke.

Senior faculty members, research scholars and non-teaching staff from different universities in the city attended the symposium in large numbers.