The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, September 16, released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2022 results.

About 20,000 students have scored 100 percentile in 30 subjects in these examinations taken for admission to undergraduate courses, as stated in a report by IANS.

According to NTA, the highest number of 100 percentilers were in English at 8,236, followed by Political Science (2,065), Business Studies (1,669), Biology (1,324) and Economics (1,188).

As many as 2,92,589 students appeared in these examinations from Uttar Pradesh, 1,86,405 from Delhi, while only 583 students from Meghalaya took the exams.

The result has been released on NTA's official website and will be available on the website for 90 days. The results were scheduled to be declared by 10 pm on Thursday, September 15, however, the NTA informed post-midnight that there will be a delay citing a huge database, as stated in a report by PTI.

Meanwhile, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar lauded the NTA. “Kudos to the NTA team which worked very hard until late night yesterday and released the CUET-UG results by 4.00 am. Congratulations to all the students who can now use these CUET scores for their admissions,” he said in a tweet.

What next?

Now that the results are out, the universities and colleges will prepare their cut-off list.

"The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of CUET-UG score card," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA, as per PTI.

The press release put out by NTA stated, "Results of candidates are being shared with Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details."

This time, admissions to all central universities, including Delhi University, are based on the CUET scores. Delhi University is the largest central university in India and has about 79 colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Every year, more than 70,000 students take admissions in these colleges and departments for graduation in Science, Commerce and Humanities.

Additionally, among the minority educational institutions, Jamia Millia Islamia has also decided to implement CUET for admission to several undergraduate courses from the current academic session 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has ordered St Stephen's College, Delhi to adopt the admission process on the basis of CUET.