UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday, September 16, said universities will prepare the rank list for undergraduate admissions on the basis of "normalised" scores and not percentile or "raw marks," after the announcement of the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022, as reported by PTI.

Kumar told PTI that the scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field for students who wrote the exam in the same subject on different days or in different shifts.

"The rank lists will be prepared by universities using normalised NTA scores and not the basis of percentile. The scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field to students since they wrote test in the same subject on different days," Kumar said, as per PTI.

"Normalisation of CUET scores has been done separately for each subject for which the exam was held in multiple shifts," he added, as per PTI.

The normalisation formula using "equipercentile method" has been decided by a panel comprising professors from Indian Statistical Institute, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Delhi University.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, September 16, released the CUET UG 2022 results. About 20,000 students have scored 100 percentile in 30 subjects in these examinations taken for admission to undergraduate courses, as stated in a report by IANS.

According to NTA, the highest number of 100 percentilers were in English (8,236), followed by Political Science (2,065), Business Studies (1,669), Biology (1,324) and Economics (1,188).