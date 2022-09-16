Do you have a knack for writing and film-making? The Auroville Foundation presents the right opportunity for you. They are announcing essay-writing and film competitions for school students from Class VI to XII and for college level students nationally and internationally in Tamil and English languages, on the occasion of celebrating 75 years of India's Independence (Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav) and the 150th Birth Anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.

The essays/ short films for the competition must be submitted on or before September 16, 2022 at 6.00 pm (IST) and only in digital form, according to a press release.

The topic of essays or short films for college/university students will be: 'Sri Aurobindo & Auroville: India's Gift for Humanity', whereas the same for school students will be: 'Sri Aurobindo and Auroville: Reigniting India's Greatness'.

The essay submissions for school students in English must be made to the email ID essay.schools.english@ auroville.org.in and the same for college students is essay.college.english@ auroville.org.in

The submissions in Tamil language can be made to essay.schools.tamil@auroville. org.in and essay.college.tamil@auroville. org.in.

What will the winners get?

For the college level competition, the first, second and third place winners will receive Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

For the school level competition, the first, second and third place winners will receive Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.