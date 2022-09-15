The National Testing Agency will announce the results for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET UG) today, September 15 at 10.00 pm.

The time was announced by Chairman of the University Grants Commission Prof M Jagadesh Kumar on the microblogging site Twitter.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10.00 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 15, 2022

The NTA will announce the results at 10.00 pm on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG exam was conducted this year by the NTA for more than 14 lakh students in six phases between July 16 to August 30. With the exam being disrupted at many centres across the country due to technical issues, the NTA conducted a special re-test on September 11 for those candidates who were impacted by these issues. The answer key was released on September 8 and students were allowed to challenge it until September 10.

Earlier this year, the UGC made the CUET UG exam compulsory for admissions into UG programmes in central universities in India.

Here's how you can access your CUET UG 2022 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link to the CUET UG 2022 result which will be active after 10.00 pm today

Step 3: Enter your CUET application number and date of birth and click on submit.

Step 4: Your CUET scorecard will be displayed. Check thoroughly and download for future reference.