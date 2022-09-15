The results for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 will be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, September 15. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scores on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On July 15 Phase I, the first phase of CUET UG 2022 began and it continued till Phase VI which ended on August 30. More than 14.9 lakh students registered for CUET UG 2022 and the exam itself was a computer-based test (CBT) which was decided into three sections. Section I for language proficiency, Section II for subject-related knowledge and Section III for general knowledge.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their scores:

1. Log on to the CUET official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the home page of the website, click on the link that says CUET UG 2022 result

3. Enter your credentials including the NTA CUET application number and date of birth

4. Your CUET UG 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and save it for future reference

It may be recalled that several technical glitches had marred the experience of CUET for students including last-minute changes in exam centres, issuing admit cards late and many more.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities and 19 private universities participated in the debut of CUET UG for the academic session of 2022-23.