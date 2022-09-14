The Supreme Court on Wednesday, September 14, ruled that the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) aspirants who qualified for the UPSC Mains exam but had their registrations cancelled by the Commission due to non-submission of their degree certificates shall be permitted to write the exam.

The petition was filed by five UPSC aspirants who cleared the UPSC prelims this year, but missed the cut-off date of July 15 for filing their degree certificates as per the Civil Services Examinations rules, reported TNIE. The results of the exams were released by Delhi University only on July 16, preventing the students from meeting the UPSC's deadline.

While the counsel for the UPSC argued that since this is a competitive exam, giving these students the chance to write the exam would impact the rights of other students, Justice Chandrachud held that since the students were youngsters and had cleared the UPSC Prelims already, there was all the more reason to allow these students to write the Mains exam.

In its order, the Bench said, "Having regard to the above factors, we direct that they be allowed for the UPSC Mains, without prejudice to the rights of parties. Their detailed application will be accepted provisionally for appearing in the Mains exam."