After exams, now is the time for results. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) 2022 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups at 5 pm on September 15, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Those candidates who appeared for the MHT CET 2022 exams in the month of August can now check and download their results at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

While the exams for the PCM group were conducted from August 5 to August 11, the exam for the PCB group started on August 12 and ended on August 20. The exam was conducted in online mode as Computer Based Tests (CBTs).

Further, on August 28, a re-exam was also conducted for both groups PCM and PCB as there were some centres that faced technical errors and some regions were unable to conduct the exams due to heavy rains and floods.

Following the declaration of results, the authorities will commence the MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified students. Candidates who qualify for the counselling round only will be considered for admission based on the MHT CET 2022 score. Also, along with the result, the authorities will also mention the toppers' names.

Moreover, as per the ranks secured in the first merit list of MHT-CET 2022, the seat allotment will be done for admission to colleges in Maharastra.