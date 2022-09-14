After Karnataka and Telangana, Andhra Pradesh has announced Dussehra holidays for school students. The AP government declared that Dussehra holidays will begin from September 26 to till October 6.

Additionally, the YS Jagan-led government has said that the holidays for Christian and minority schools will be from October 1 to 6. The schools will resume on October 7.

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh has issued an order directing educational institutions to declare Dussehra holidays from September 26 to October 10 in Dakshina Kannada district, as stated in a report by PTI.

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath had requested the minister to announce the Dussehra holidays in accordance with the annual festival being conducted on a large scale in the city. However, in the Udupi district, holidays will be given based on the 2022-23 academic calendar of the School Education and Literacy Department.

Similarly, the Telangana government has given 15 days of holidays to educational institutions. The holidays for all educational institutions are from September 26 to October 9. The schools would be reopened on October 10, 2022.