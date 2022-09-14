On September 9, Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, had announced that the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results will be out on September 15, tomorrow.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier," Kumar had tweeted on September 9 at 9.52 am.

"All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score," he had added.

On July 15 Phase I, the first phase of CUET UG 2022 began and it continued till Phase VI which ended on August 30. More than 14.9 lakh students registered for CUET UG 2022 and the exam itself was a computer-based test (CBT) which was decided into three sections. Section I for language proficiency, Section II for subject-related knowledge and Section III for general knowledge.

It may be recalled that several technical glitches had marred the experience of CUET for students including last-minute changes in exam centres, issuing admit cards late and many more.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities and 19 private universities participated in the debut of CUET UG for the academic session of 2022-23.