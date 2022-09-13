A top official said that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is set to get the Deemed-to-be University status. In this regard, the executive committee of the council granted approval on Monday, September 12, the official confirmed, as stated in a report by PTI.

It is further informed that the Council's Executive Committee's meeting was chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "NCERT will get the deemed-to-be-university status in the De Novo category. The proposal has been approved," the official confirmed.

What is De-Novo Deemed University?

It is an institution which can apply to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for setting up a new institution as deemed to be a University which will undertake study and research in unique and emerging areas of knowledge that are not offered by any existing institution.

Moreover, as an apex school education organisation, NCERT undertakes programmes and activities which include: educational research and innovation, curriculum development, development of textual and teaching-learning materials, among others. Also, regional institutes of education of NCERT which offer graduate and postgraduate programmes are affiliated with the different State Universities and one Central University (NEHU).

Currently, the graduate and post-graduate programmes (PG) offered by NCERT's Regional Institute of Education (REI) are affiliated with local universities like Barkatullah University, Bhopal; MDS University, Ajmer; University of Mysuru; Utkal University, Bhubaneshwar and North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, as stated in a report by PTI.

Sharing their views on the importance of the deemed status, the official said, "The status of Deemed to be University will strengthen the efforts of NCERT to promote educational research and innovation and collaborate with national and international agencies."

"It will further reinforce its role as a think tank and as a national resource institution engaged in providing technical support to the Government of India and various State Governments in the fields of school education, vocational education, teacher education and educational technology," the official added, as stated in a report by PTI.

NCERT which was established in 1961 under the Society Act by the Government of India to assist and advise the Government in the matter of school education has been attempting to get the status of Institute of National Importance (INI).

A committee formed by the HRD Ministry under Professor Govardhan Mehta in 2010 recommended that the NCERT be given the INI status in recognition of its contribution to the field of education and also the critical area of work it is engaged in. However, the council hasn't got the INI status, as stated in a report by PTI.