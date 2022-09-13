Today, that is, on September 13, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET. Those candidates who applied for the exam can check and download their admit cards from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

CSIR NET also known as CSIR-UGC NET 2022 will be conducted from September 16 to September 18 in online mode in two shifts, that is, morning and evening. While the morning session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, the evening session will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Steps to download the CSIR NET Admit Card 2022

1. Go to the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link which shows ‘Download Admit Card'

3. Login with your details, namely, application number, date of birth and security code

4. Select submit

5. Your hall ticket will appear on the screen

6. Download it for future use

The exam determines candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Lectureships (LS)/Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges. Only candidates who pass the NTA CSIR NET exam are eligible to work as lecturers in the faculty of Science and Technology