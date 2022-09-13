On Monday, September 12, the Andhra Pradesh government announced that it would be purchasing over five lakh tablet computers (tabs) with pre-loaded BYJU'S e-learning content, which will be given to students of state-run schools, as stated in a report by PTI. With a total expenditure of Rs 512 crore, over 72,000 TV sets would be set up in classrooms in a phased manner.

To review schools under Nadu Nedu (Our school: then and now), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with senior officials. Further, the officials said, the government would be purchasing 5,18,740 tabs with pre-loaded BYJU'S content besides smart TVs and interactive TVs.

Additionally, the officials said that 72,481 TV sets are needed and would be set up in classrooms in phases and the expenditure would be Rs 512 crore. Also, by next March, the first phase of digitisation would be complete, a release said quoting officials.

Further, the CM said that monthly audits should be carried out at schools revamped under the Nadu Nedu scheme about the amenities and other aspects. Additionally, the scope of the audit should include the utilisation of the Maintenence Fund.

And when the CM directed officials to display a number for complaints, the officials said a toll-free number is already in place.

Meanwhile, the CM said that by March next, the first phase has to be complete and all schools should be provided with internet facilities. Besides schools, all Village Secretariats, RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendram) and Village Clinics should have internet facilities, he stressed.