Tripura will soon get its first film institute. It will be set up under the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata, informed State Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is also set to be signed in this regard soon.

The MoU will be signed between the state government and SRFTI as soon as the governing council of the Kolkata-based institute clears it. The institute is proposed to be built at Nazrul Kalakshetra in the capital city of Agartala. It is scheduled to be tentatively inaugurated on October 31, as per a report by PTI.

"We had a detailed discussion with the Director, Registrar and technical persons of SRFTI in Kolkata recently over the opening of a film institute in Tripura. They have given a go-ahead for the courses," the Minister said at a press conference on September 9.

Chowdhury also informed that the state government has allocated Rs 5.75 crore for the project and the PWD (full form) department is undertaking necessary work to give Nazrul Kalakshetra a facelift. And academic activities at the new institute are expected to begin in November. According to him, the institute will offer four certificate courses initially. They are Film Appreciation, Screen Acting, Production Management for Cinema and Television and Anchoring/News Reading.

In his address, Chowdhury hoped that the proposed institute will open more opportunities for the youth and he said that those willing to make a career in film and allied sectors would be immensely benefitted. "Why can't we do it if our neighbours can? Assam, Manipur and West Bengal have flourishing film industries. Based on the feedback we receive from the new institute, diploma and degree courses may be introduced there in the near future," the Minister stated, as per PTI.