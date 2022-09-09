A Class II student from a Karnataka village suffered 40 per cent burns on his body after a teacher threw hot water on him. The student, Akhith, was admitted to the Lingasaguru Taluk Hospital in the state and his condition is said to be serious.

The incident occurred on September 9 in a primary school run by a body called Ghanamatheshwara Grameena Samsthe at Santekallur village in Karnataka's Raichur district. The teacher, Huligeppa, became furious and poured hot water on the student when he found out that Akhith had defecated in his school uniform, as per an IANS report.

The report also stated that the child's family was threatened with phone calls by local leaders to not file a complain. On the other hand, the police have said that unless a complaint is filed, no action can be taken. Meanwhile, the accused teacher has stopped coming to the school after the incident. And photos of the boy being treated at the hospital have gone viral.

A similar incident was reported on September 5 in Karnataka. An Anganwadi worker was arrested for allegedly burning the private parts of a 3-year-old boy after he urinated in his pants in the state's Tumakuru district.