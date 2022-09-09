Here's an announcement that comes as a game-changer from the University Grants Commission (UGC), the statutory body set up by the Department of Higher Education.

On Friday, September 9, 2022, the UGC stated that distance, online learning degrees from recognised institutions to be treated on par with degrees obtained through conventional mode. This was reported by PTI.

"Degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate level in conformity with UGC notification on Specification of Degrees, 2014 and, post graduate diplomas awarded through Open and Distance learning or Online mode by Higher Educational Institutions, shall be treated as equivalent to the corresponding degrees and post graduate diploma offered through conventional mode," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

The decision has been taken as per Regulation 22 of the UGC (Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations.



This is the second big announcement coming in from the UGC today.

Earlier in the day, UGC Chairman had announced that no formal decision has been taken on the merger of medical entrance exam NEET and engineering entrance test JEE with CUET UG and nothing will be imposed on students.

"Even if a decision is taken, it should not affect the current students who are in Classes XI and XII. We need to give them sufficient time, it will not be implemented in next two years at least. It will be implemented only after enough consultations have been done and feedback has been taken into account," he added.