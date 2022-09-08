The failure to clear exams severely affects young minds. This affectation claimed another victim today. Chennai Police informed that a 19-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district allegedly died by suicide on Thursday, September 8, after she failed to clear the NEET UG exam.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Laksha Swetha, a resident of Cholapuram, Indira Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal. The victim was found hanging at her residence. Swetha was the daughter of a government school headmistress and completed Class XII in 2019, as per a report by ANI.

The student was living with her mother before moving to the Philippines since her mother became estranged from her father. Apart from preparing for NEET, Swetha was also pursuing a second-year MBBS in the Philippines.

"After seeing her failure, she hanged herself with a shawl in the hall and died. At 3:30, his mother Amuda called for an ambulance and the mother rushed her daughter to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Kilpauk, Chennai," said the police, as reported by ANI.

It may be recalled that a similar incident was reported a few days ago. On September 2, a 21-year-old medical aspirant, identified as Rajalakshmi from Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district, died by suicide for the fear of NEET results.

The student was attempting the NEET-UG exam for the third time. After the answer keys of the exam were made available online, fearing that she would not be able to clear the exam and fulfil her father's dream of becoming a doctor, the student died by suicide.