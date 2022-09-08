Haziq Pervez Lone, a resident of the Trenz area of Shopian in South Kashmir, has secured the 10th rank (All India Rank - AIR) in NEET UG 2022 exam, results of which were declared on Wednesday, September 7. He has emerged as the topper in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir.

As festivities are reported to have erupted in his family, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other politicians including PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari congratulated him on his achievement.

Pervez Lone comes from a humble family. His father is a fruit merchant in Shopian. His family and friends garlanded him on his success and celebrations continue, as per a PTI report. Lone has secured a score of 710 out of 720 in the NEET exam. He is elated with his success and credits it to his family and teachers.

"Dedication, hard work and parent's blessings and support are necessary for achieving one's ambition in life," he said, as per another report by IANS. The student adds that he had expected the score he received, but he had not expected that he would secure AIR 10. "I had no idea I will get this rank. I was surprised when the results came. My parents were also surprised, but are very happy," he said.

Haziq passed his Class X and XII exams from the government higher secondary school in Turkwamgam village of Shopian. He opted for NEET coaching from Aakash Institute in Srinagar city. However, his success did not come easily to him. Narrating the challenges he faced, Lone says, "The major difficulty was shifting from offline to online in the wake of COVID-19," as per PTI.

"The problem with online learning was frequent internet shutdowns and restricted network speeds in Shopian. However, the coaching institute offered additional classes, video lectures etc which helped a lot," he added.

Asked about the message he would like to share with future aspirants, Lone said, "There is no substitute for hard work. You should work hard as hard work brings results. You have to be consistent and you will achieve good things finally." He added that one needs to study for at least seven to nine hours to successfully crack the examination.