Too little, too late is what the Indian medical students from Ukraine and their parents have to say about the allowance of mobility by the NMC (National Medical Commission). Though it appears to be good news that the stranded students, struggling with continuing their medical education and training, are being offered the option of mobility, they feel otherwise.



Boon or bane?

“It is more of a punishment for us,” says Harsh Goel, a third-year student from Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University (IFNMU). Harsh explains that it is only a few universities which offer mobility and not all. He says that his own university does not.

Additionally, the students' classes, including practical training sessions, have begun and Harsh states that the present is not a good time to make the shift. “Mobility is like an exchange programme. We cannot choose the country we will transfer to. That will be decided by our university. And now, most of the universities in the neighbouring countries have closed their exchange programmes, so there are only a handful of options left,” he says.



Shubham Mazumdar, a student from Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine, says, “The problems with mobility are the same as with transfers. We have to spend a lot of money on tuition, visa and accommodation.” He says that the cost of living and university fees in the neighbouring European countries are very high, almost double of what they had to spend in Ukraine. He also says that language is a barrier as well.

Shubham explains that the fourth to sixth-year students have to attend clinical and practical training, and for this, they have to interact with the patients, which requires knowing the local language. “It is very difficult for anyone to learn a new language in two to three months,” he says.



Another hiccup

Another Ukraine returnee who studies at the Ternopil National Medical University, Deepak Kumar, came up with yet another reason why mobility is not favourable. He explained that the Ukrainian university will only transfer the data of the students who opt for mobility to the concerned foreign universities. After that, its duty is done.

The students will have to complete all documentation work, opt for visas and make other arrangements. “It is very difficult for the student to manage everything. And if students are unable to complete these formalities on their own, university agents step in to do it for them, who charge hefty fees,” he said.



Only and best option

Sonia Lumba, a parent of a Ukraine-returned student from Delhi, agrees with the students. She also points out that first-year students are not applicable to apply for the mobility. Sonia posits that the accommodation of students in Indian medical colleges is the only and the best solution in sight. “Other countries much smaller than India accommodated their students. Then why cannot India with over 600 medical colleges, do the same?” she questioned.



The students also opine that accommodation is the best solution. Shubham also says that it would be a great help if NMC validates their online classes.

The timing

The Ukrainian universities had offered the option of mobility before. But NMC had stated that mobility would not be considered. Back then, the students were protesting about not being accommodated in India and the classes had not started. And now, even the case is pending in the Supreme Court.