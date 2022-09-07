The results of the NEET UG 2022 exam will soon be made public, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible for administering the test. The NTA has scheduled the announcement of the results for today, September 6.

Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam can check their scores and ranks via the official website neet.nta.nic.in after the results are declared.

More than 18 lakh candidates are waiting for the results to be announced. The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will publish the NEET UG Counseling schedule following the announcement of the results.

This is a tough and stressful time for a number of students and parents as well. We have seen in the past how self-harming thoughts and behaviour induced by low marks trigger students to take the extreme step, all due to the stress and anxiety that they are not equipped to deal with.

What the experts say

During this period, it is important to understand that marks are not everything and it is essential for students to have a supportive environment to help them, and their parents, get through these tough times. When EdexLive spoke to a few counselling psychologists with regards to this pressure and anxiety which is exacerbated when the announcement of any results is around the corner, here’s what they had to say.

“If students have not scored what they have expected, they tend to feel sad, anxious and angry. The parents need to give them the time to reflect on that. Students should not suppress their feelings and it is okay to cry it out,” says Ruchi Mohunta, education consultant and clarity coach.

It is important for everyone to realise that not everyone can be good at everything and be realistic, says Rucchi, adding to this she also said that, "The students should analyse their strengths and set realistic goals based on their strengths. It is important not to have unrealistic expectations because unrealistic expectations equals anxiety.”

Suicide rates are going up

The NCRB 2021 report stated that the number of students who committed suicide last year went up to 13,000 and about 10,700 of these deaths were because of failure in examination.

Responding to this statement Sheetal Lakhani, PhD scholar in Clinical Psychology at National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences (NIMHANS), advises the students, “It is important to acknowledge whatever you are feeling. Do not suppress your feelings and don't be hard on yourself.”

If a student is facing failure in the same relam for the third or fifth time, “I would suggest they revisit their goals and it would really help if they think about alternate paths of career. We are not defined entirely by our achievements and it is high time that they analyse their strengths and learn to channelise them better,” she added.

It is important for students to understand that a failure in an examination doesn't mean that they are a failure.

'Drop the blade, pick the brush'

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) recently came up with a survey that stated that almost 81% of the students in the country face anxiety because of their studies and examinations.

Acknowledging this survey, Saher Ali, a holistic psychologist, said that marks are not the only thing that defines a student. It is important for parents and teachers to understand not to compare the child's marks with their personality and not to compare them with their peers. “It is okay if the parents are not encouraging their children, but it is very important not to discourage them, especially when the students tend to discourage themselves,” Saher Ali added.

In India, students do nothing but study from Classes VI to XII. It is “daunting” to know that the students have worked towards something all their life and have not succeeded. This is extremely “discouraging” and will make the students feel “hopeless”, says the counselling psychologist at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

"Thus, in this situation, she says, that, “It is best to create 'sublimation', that is, divert yourself with a positive defence mechanism,” says Saher Ali, suggesting that students focus instead on creative activities. “Replace the blade with a brush,” she says.

Don't listen to everyone

“I would suggest that students avoid the advice that is given by relatives and others, as it would lead to more anxiety. It is also important to set your own goals based on your strengths and not to compare yourself with your peers,” said Dr Saras Bhaskar, counselling psychologist, PhD. “Most students these days are comfortable sharing their issues and emotions with friends or people their own age, so parents should let their child talk to their friends and help them get through their issues,” she added.

Most psychologists concur that it is important to have realistic goals and have a practical plan that is made based on your strengths. It is also essential that one must not bottle up their emotions and take the necessary time to deal with their emotions. And It is always better to take professional help if the students are dealing with the same mental issue for a long time.