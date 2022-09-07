It's time to register for Student Innovation Award 2022. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications for the Student Innovation Award 2022. Those who are interested can register and submit their details via the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

As per reports, the last date to submit your registration for the award is September 30. Like every year, awards will be presented to the top three innovators on the foundation day of the university.

Here's how you can apply for Student Innovation Award 2022

1. Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in

2. On the home page, select the announcement and notifications tab

3. Download the application form Student Innovation Award-2022

4. Email the required documents and the filled-in form to ncide@ignou.ac.in. Please note, that the filled-in proforma should be typed on MS Word

5. Along with that, attach a five to ten-minute video clip regarding the development and working of your innovation, along with relevant photographs pertaining to your innovation

Who is eligible to apply for the award? Any bonafide innovation developed and implemented by registered students of IGNOU as an innovative product, process or service or as a solution to the problem/challenge being faced by individuals or society in any area, preferably from the given theme areas.

What is the prize for awardees? The best three innovators will be awarded certificates, trophies and cash prizes. The cash prizes are Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Moreover, the selected innovators will be given an opportunity to interact with other innovators and learn from their experiences.