Published: 06th September 2022
PM Modi announces PM-SHRI scheme to develop and upgrade 14,500 schools nation-wide
Focus will also be on modern infrastructure, including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more, the Prime Minister tweeted
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 5, said that 14,500 schools across the country will be developed and upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Modi said that the PM-SHRI schools will become model schools, encapsulating the full spirit of the new National Education Policy (NEP), as stated in a report by PTI.
"Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative - the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP," he said in a series of tweets.
"The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more," Modi tweeted.