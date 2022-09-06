The mother of the Kallakurichi school student, who died in the hostel premises, filed a complaint with DGP C Sylendra Babu against a YouTuber who made controversial statements about her, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Since the death of the 17-year-old girl, several YouTube channels have been cashing in on the viral news. While some published videos in support of the victim, others made videos in favour of the school. One such YouTuber Kaarthik R Pillai, who runs The K TV, uploaded a video defaming Selvi, the mother of the victim.

The YouTuber, in his video, claims that Selvi was initially married to Ganesh but divorced him to marry Ramalingam. In previous videos, Kaarthik also claimed that Selvi beat up and murdered her daughter.

This comes days after the High Court confirmed that the girl had killed herself.

Speaking to the media, Selvi said, "The YouTuber claims that my daughter's initial was G till Class IX and later changed to R. We asked the DGP to arrest Kaarthik, block his channel and delete all the controversial videos."

Showing documents of her marriage invitations, Aadhaar card and wedding pictures to the press, Selvi added that she has submitted the same to the office of DGP for enquiry.

Selvi also mentioned that the CBCID officers enquired with them only once. "We still believe that our daughter was murdered. While the High Court has issued that my daughter killed herself, the evidence that are in the school speak otherwise," said Selvi.