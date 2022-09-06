Students of JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University), Hyderabad, R18 batch met with the Education Minister of Telangana Sabitha Indra Reddy today, September 6, regarding the ongoing issue of providing grace marks and subject exemption to their R18 BTech batch.

“About 12 to 13 of us met the Education Minister and she has given us her word that action regarding this will be taken in 24 hours,” said Shahazan Khan, who runs the social media page titled Jntuh updates (@examupdt) on Twitter.

The students met with the Education Minister and had about ten minutes to convey their issues. “We met with the education minister and submitted a request letter. We then explained the whole issue starting from what subject exception is to why is it important FOR us now. She was very patient though she has a number of other things lined up and she said that she will consult with the University and respond in 24 hours,” said a student who wished to stay anonymous.

“We are confident that she will help us with this issue,” the student added. The students apparently visited the Education Minister’s residence the previous evening and were unable to get an appointment for the same day. Hence, they met her today

“The students of the R18 batch had a difficult time this year with COVID-19 and online classes. Subject exception and grace marks are important to them as this is affecting their future,” added Shahazan.

A brief background

As the administration of JNTUH decided to stop giving the R18 BTech batch grace marks and subject exemptions, students from the University and student organisations like NSUI (National Students’ Union of India) protested against the decision on August 22.

Students from batches R05, R07, R09, R13, R15, and R16 who needed a few more marks to pass one or two subjects were previously given the opportunity to receive grace marks from JNTUH.

Only five marks are required to pass one topic for around 1,200 to 1,600 students, who have already submitted applications for master's programmes overseas or have applied for jobs.

Owing to this decision of JNTUH, most students might lose out on jobs and higher education opportunities or might have to repeat a whole year which will affect their future.