The Supreme Court today, September 5, took up the matter of Ukraine-returned students and them continuing their medical education in India.

The Solicitor General requested for taking the matter up next week, as mentioned in a tweet by LiveLaw.in.

"Your lordships have referred to the committe of External Affairs, it seems they have taken a favourable view. I need to get instructions from the Ministry," said the Solicitor General, as stated in a tweet by LiveLaw.in. Hence, the Supreme Court adjourned the matter to September 15.

The Ukraine-returned students have been suffering for a very long time because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which forced them to return to India and has prevented them from going back. As a result of this, they were unable to pursue their medical education and training. And they have been demanding to be accommodated in Indian medical colleges since.

The Supreme Court had earlier this year asked the National Medical Commission (NMC) to chalk out some measures to help these students to complete their courses and training. But the NMC failed to do so. However, it stated that accommodating them in Indian colleges was not possible.

The students resorted to protesting against this. A hunger strike was staged by many students at Jantar Mantar last month. And then on August 3, a recommendation was submitted to the Lok Sabha by the standing committee of External Affairs, which mentioned that students should be accommodated in the Indian colleges in view of their situation.

But there have been no updates on the same. Students and parents are hoping for a favourable judgement.