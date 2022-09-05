Hyderabad has turned into a city with new opportunities for music bands and this provides student bands with the perfect impetus to make the crowds here sway to their beats.

So, Hyderabadis, make way for the new band in the city that has high respect for the Hyderabadi crowd. Here is Yaman: an independent rock band formed in 2018 in Dehradun and they are all set to impress the Hyderabadis with a sense of new musicality.

The band comprises four young artists, namely, Amritansh Bijalwan (27) lead vocalist/songwriter; Parakram Singh Parmar (23) lead guitarist/producer; Udit Sharma (22) bassist and Shlok Gera (24) drummer/percussionist. This talented young team is full of energy and enthusiasm to impress the Hyderabad crowd with their performances. Also, they are students of Annapurna College of Film and Media.

Speaking to EdexLive the band shared many details about their past, present, and future.

How is Yaman different from other bands?

Yaman includes traditional folk instruments like the didgeridoo which is a wind instrument played using a special breathing technique. Additionally, they include it in fusions songs as well as compositions of their own. The vocalist added that Yaman's traditional instruments stand out as unique when compared to other bands.



Talab, Awaari, Rozaana, Talab Reprise and Shankar Sankat Harna are a few of their own songs. Amritansh briefed, "Shankar Sankat Harna is our own work based on a traditional Himalayan poem which is addressed to praying and requesting Lord Shiva to take away all our problems and obstacles we are facing," They are going to perform this song in their next gig.

The young artists want to expand their horizons of music across India by making people aware of traditional instruments and folk fusions.

Hyderabad and the hustle...

When asked about the sudden shift to Hyderabad, Amritansh said, "Wherever you go, wherever you play, the audience remains the same. After a point of time, one comes to a position where one can't see oneself growing. So, we wanted to see where we stand as musicians. And then when we were looking for different places, Hyderabad became our first choice."

Now praising the musical taste of Hyderabadis, he pointed out the difference between Hyderabad and Dehradun. "The music scene is very, very huge here. Also, what we were earning in a month in Dehradun, here we can make it in one single gig," the lead vocalist highlighted.

Citing their growth in the music field, the youngster felt, "Now we need to grow at a higher level."

Sharing his experiences with the Hyderabad crowd, Amritansh shared that it is their first month here and they have already been to an open mic event at The Moonshine Project. "Coming from Dehradun, this was very huge for us, to perform for a big crowd. And what stood out for us is that the audience was welcoming and was actually keenly listening to us which was very respectful and new for us," the young artists opined.

As they say, the first impression is the best impression and the event at The Moonshine Project was where Yaman first performed in Hyderabad. Talking about performing, Parakram, who is the guitarist and producer, said that, totally, they have given more than 100 performances since the band started.

Now that they have had the taste of Hyderabad, its places and, of course, its crowd, what is their opinion of the crowd here? Amritansh said, "Here, people are inclined towards hip hop. Also, people love Hindi music. And not just Hindi, people simply love music. And that's what we want to focus on by presenting our traditional fusion of music."

When asked about future performances, the young artists were delighted to share that they are in talks with a few local filmmakers and other bands as well. So people, be ready to visit Tabula Rasa, Air Live, The Moonshine Project and so on as the young lads are planning to perform at all these venues this month.