A police constable and his friend were arrested on Saturday night, September 3, in Puducherry for sexually assaulting a medical college student on the campus of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Students from many medical colleges across the nation came to JIPMER to take part in a week-long students festival Spandan, which started on Monday. The 20-year-old medical college student from Hyderabad came with her friends for the event.

On Thursday midnight, while she was walking alone in the parking area near the auditorium, the duo came on a bike and misbehaved with her. Based on a complaint from the girl, the D Nagar police filed a case on Friday and started an investigation.

"We checked CCTV footage recorded on the premise, and with the help of the details given by the girl, we identified the duo," the police said. The police team confirmed that a constable from the same station, V Kannan (31) and his friend S Siva (20) assaulted the girl. After a search, as they were both absconding, the D Nagar police arrested the duo.

"A report has been sent to higher officials for departmental action," said a senior officer.

The incident created a flutter in Puducherry. After inquiry, the accused were remanded in the central prison in Kalapet after court proceedings.