In the recently concluded International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) 2022 which was being virtually hosted by Italy, Siddhangana Sahoo, a Class IX student of DAV Public School, Unit-VIII, Bhubaneswar represented the country in the eight-member Indian Team.

A total number of 1,778 secondary students appeared in the initial round of IESO which was conducted on May 29, 2022, out of which, only 28 students have been shortlisted. Out of these 28, DAV Public School, Unit-VIII has a share of three.

Finally, the eight-member Indian Team was chosen on the basis of their performance in the virtual training camp conducted between June 22 to July 5, 2022.

In the international contest concluded on August 31, 2022, Team India has been awarded a gold medal for National Team Field Investigation (NTFI) and a bronze medal for Earth System Project (ESP), among other medals.

In addition to these honours, Siddhangana also bagged an individual silver medal in Earth Learning Students Ideas (ELSI). Upon her arrival back in Bhubaneswar on September 1, 2022, she was congratulated by the management, Principal and teachers of the school.