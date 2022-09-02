The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 Counselling has been rescheduled as the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing LoPs for the current academic year. With this rescheduling, the postgraduate students have been disappointed.

Now, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has written a letter to the Health Minister, stating that in case there is a further delay in the process, they “will be forced to protest against such disrespect and dishonour towards medical education".

The association's letter on August 30 highlighted a few points:

- Despite a demand for postponement of NEET PG 2022, the exam was conducted on May 21.

- Even though the aspirants raised "valid facts", the authorities dismissed all pleas and conducted the exam.

- The results were announced within 10 days but the counselling process went to an “indefinite halt for a longer duration". And no information was given regarding the commencement of counselling process.

- Further, the MCC released a tentative schedule to start counselling on August 10. But the MCC deferred it a few days before the commencement of the process.

Further, the letter read, "The reason stated for the delay is more aggrieving, it states that the NMC is in the process of issuing LoPs for the current academic year. It is very distasteful and disheartening knowing about such laid back attitude from a national government body (NMC)."

"We fail to understand the reason for such procedural delays and we stand highly disappointed with this unceremonious attitude leading to distress among aspirants and junior doctors," it added.

Stressing on the delay in the academic session, the association said, "The academic session has already been delayed by four to five months and delaying it further is highly unfavourable for medical graduates, as well as the health system of the nation."