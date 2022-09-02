In a bid to encash its rising popularity after emerging as the third-best college in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020, Presidency College in Chennai, Tamil Nadu is planning to start at least 11 new undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses, states a report in The New Indian Express.

The college has written a letter to the Directorate of Collegiate Education seeking permission to start undergraduate courses in Journalism, Criminology and Police Administration, BA in Disaster Management and Human Rights, BA in Anthropology, second shift in BA Political Science, BBA, BSc (Microbiology), BSc (Computer Science), MA in Human Resource Management, MA in Disaster Management and Human Rights, and MCom for hearing impaired students.

College authorities are hopeful that by the end of this year, they will get permission to start a few of the courses and from next academic year, they will be able to offer these courses to students.

Notably, the college received a whopping 95,136 applications for just 1,1,06 UG seats this year as compared to last year's 53,668 applications.

Principal R Raman said after the college bagged the third rank in the NIRF ranking, the demand for seats has increased manifold.

"This year students from West Bengal, Assam and even literate states like Kerala have taken admission to our college and what makes it more special is that most of the other-state students are girls," he said.

Until a few years ago, the campus was infamous for violence and not many girls showed interest to study there. Figures reveal that only 800 were girls among the 3,300 UG students of the college. The principal said they have the infrastructure to manage the additional courses.