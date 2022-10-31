The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the country to share the calendar of activities regarding the celebration of the International Year of Millets 2023. The regulating authority has issued a notice in this regard to the institutions today, October 31.

"As you are aware, the year 2023 has been declared the 'International Year of Millets (IYoM)'. In this regard, kindly refer to the UGC letter dated 23.09.2022. The Higher Educational Institutions were requested to take up activities and events to celebrate the 'International Year of Millets 2023'. An action plan/month-wise calendar of activities was also shared," a part of the notice reads. The notice further states that "in continuation to this, the Ministry of Education has desired to formulate and share the calendar of activities already undertaken and proposed to be conducted" towards the 2023 celebration. "The same may be shared at cdn.edu@nic.in," it adds.

The notice is attached with an annexure which contains the format of the calendar to be shared. It has been forwarded to the vice-chancellors of all the universities and to the principals of various colleges and institutes. The HEIs have also been directed to share photos, videos, published articles, communication material and, likewise, if they have any, of the events conducted under IYoM.