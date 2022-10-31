Bright colours and vivid images will definitely entice kids, won't they? Keeping this in mind, a Panchayat in the Kodagu district of Karnataka is set to revamp all the anganwadis within its limits. The move has been initiated in order to draw in children from rural areas back to early education in pre-schools.

Along with aesthetic and improved facilities, the Mullusoge Grama Panchayat has reserved special funds to beautify the anganwadis. While the beautification work has already been completed for two anganwadis in the region, it is going to start soon for another, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

It is the anganwadi at Gummanakolli village in the region that is now inviting the children with colourful graffiti depicting various elements of nature. From giant trees to wild animals, the beautification and renovation work was carried out using a fund of Rs 3.5 lakh from the Panchayat. The entire anganwadi building narrates stories educating the kids about nature.

Sumesh, PDO (Panchayat Development Officer) of the Mullusoge Panchayat, informed that the anganwadi at Janta Colony in the region has also witnessed similar renovation work. He added that the beautification work will soon begin at another anganwadi in the Gondi Basavanahalli region and that a fund of Rs 1 lakh funds has been set aside for the same. "The renovation was done with Rs 1 lakh and the beautification work will soon begin using an additional fund of Rs 1 lakh," the PDO said.

"The Panchayat looks forward to creating an inviting learning ambience across all the anganwadis in the Panchayat limits," he stated. The PDO added that these efforts were being made to promote pre-school education among the rural population, as per TNIE.