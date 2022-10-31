As many as 4,000 government schools in Assam are set to receive an infrastructure boost in the next five years, stated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, October 30. To start with, Sarma visited five government schools in Guwahati to review their infrastructure. The CM also informed that the government will be spending Rs 5,000 crore for the school renovation project. Initially, as an experiment, a total of 10 schools in and around Guwahati will be considered for infrastructural development. Both high schools and higher secondary schools will be included in the project, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

During his visit to the schools, the CM asked the state's Public Works Department to prepare a blueprint for the creation of new infrastructure in the selected schools, keeping the provision of large open spaces and modern classrooms. However, he added that if any educational institution has a building which is more than 100 years old, the government will help to preserve it as a heritage building under the plan.

After the completion of the work in the selected 10 schools, the government would take up eight to nine schools in each constituency for their infrastructure development. A total of 1,000 such schools will be considered for revamping in the first phase of the initiative. Another 2,000 schools will be taken up for the exercise in the next phase, stated the CM, as per a report by IANS.



"I visited 5 government schools in Guwahati. I will visit five more schools next Sunday or in the coming days. We want to convert 1,000 High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools in the state into New Day's Schools," Sarma said. He added that the schools will have classrooms for Classes I-XII, along with playgrounds.

"We have targetted to complete the infrastructural development works of 1,000 schools across the state before 2026. In the next five years, we will take up another 2,000 schools. We hope that the infrastructural development works of almost all 4,000 schools in the state will be completed in the next 10 years," the CM stated further, as per another report by ANI.