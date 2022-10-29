The UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) India Africa (UIA) Hackathon for the year 2022 is here! The annual 36-hour non-stop event is going to take place on November 23-24.

What is the UIA Hackathon? It is a platform which "allows young minds and innovators to come together and find solutions for social, environmental and technical problems faced by the collaborating nations," as the official website states.

It may be noted that the list of the selected participants has already been published by the Union Ministry of Education on the UIA Hackathon website. About 220 candidates from India have been selected, as per the list. Candidates can visit the website: https://uia.mic.gov.in/ to check it out. October 14 was the last date to submit entries.

The inauguration of the hackathon is going to take place on November 22, while the prize distribution ceremony will take place on November 25, as per the official schedule. The shortlisted candidates from Africa along with their accompanying officials and educators are scheduled to arrive in India on November 20. November 21 will be a day of rest before the inauguration ceremony begins. After the award ceremony, the students and officials will be taken on a sightseeing tour on November 26, while November 27 is the day of departure.

A total of 28 countries are participating in the UIA Hackathon. The themes for the event this year are Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy/Sustainability, Drinking Water and Sanitation and Health and Hygiene.

The Ministry of Education tweeted about the event today, October 29. "The UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon aims at bringing together students, educators, teachers, and the research community of India & its African partners to find solutions for the common problems faced by their countries," the tweet reads.