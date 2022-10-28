The University Grants Commission (UGC) in its latest notice, has advised students and the public, at large, not to be misled by advertisements for online PhD programmes offered by EduTech Companies in collaboration with Foreign Educational Institutes. It requested them to verify the authenticity of the PhD programmes according to the UGC Regulations, 2016, before taking admission.



The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the UGC issued a public notice on October 28, stating that, "In order to maintain the standards for award of PhD degrees, the UGC has notified the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil/PhD Degrees) Regulations, 2016. It is mandatory for all Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to follow UGC Regulations and its amendments for awarding PhD degrees."



While warning students and the public to not be misled by advertisements for online PhD programmes, the UGC said in the notice that, "Such online PhD programmes are not recognised by UGC. Aspiring students and the public at large, are requested to verify the authenticity of PhD programmes as per UGC Regulations, 2016 before taking admission."