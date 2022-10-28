The project to launch special training for teachers working in Jharkhand's state-run model schools was announced by the Government on Friday, October 28, as stated by officials. The purpose of this programme is to elevate state educational standards to be at par with those of private institutions, states PTI report.

The government has partnered with the Azim Premji Foundation to mentor the headmasters and teachers of model schools. Officials said that the training will be a part of the government’s attempt to give government school students a high-quality education.

The Avenue Mails reported that Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s model schools plan will see 400 schools in Jharkhand providing instruction on par with the best CBSE pattern from reputable chains of schools.

A government release said, “Through the ambitious Adarsh Vidyalaya Programme, the government is giving necessary impetus to the secondary and higher secondary levels of education and is all set to project teachers of these institutions as 'changemakers'. To help secure this the Azim Premji Foundation will provide training to headmasters and teachers of the model schools."

The release also states that a thorough action plan has been created through which English, Science, Math, Social Science and Hindi will receive special emphasis during the instruction process. The first phase of the programme will involve ten months of training for eight school principals in order to improve the vision for government schools, raise academic standards, improve student learning and other holistic development of learning culture and environment.

“The Department of School Education and Literacy will collaborate with the Azim Premji Foundation to conceptualise and conduct the capacity building program for Adarsh Vidyalaya's school headmasters, faculty, subject specific master trainers and other key stakeholders. It is to be noted that the principals and teachers of these schools are also receiving their training in eminent institutions like the IIMs,” said the statement.

A contract between the government and the Azim Premji Fund has already been signed for setting up Azim Premji University which will likely start its operation by July 2024.