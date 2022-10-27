The Student Federation of India (SFI) Telangana State Committee is planning to submit a representation to the Collectorate on October 28 to solve the problems of educational and welfare hostels across the state. Explaining the student organisation's move, SFI member Eppa Venu said, "Tomorrow, along with 30-40 activists and 50-60 students, we are going to submit a representation in the Collectorate Office in Nampally Hyderabad between 7 am to 11 am."

The poster released by SFI titled 'Chalo Collectorate' highlights four demands.

- Pending fee reimbursement and scholarships should be released

- Increased engineering fees should be reduced

- Amount given to women for Mess and other charges should be increased as per the increasing market prices

- Auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) should be appointed in welfare hostels and gurukuls so that seasonal diseases do not prevail

Similarly, the SFI Osmania University (OU) Unit is also planning to stage a protest against the fee hike in the Engineering colleges in the state. Although the date and other details are not fixed, OU SFI Secretary M Ravi Nayak informed EdexLive that they may stage a protest on October 28 or 29.

Meanwhile, some reports say that the Telangana government has given its nod to the Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (AFRC) recommendation to increase the fee in Engineering colleges in the state. Following this decision, the Government Order noted that there are more than 40 colleges in Telangana that charge more than Rs 1 lakh. Also, it is said that the minimum fee charged by colleges has been hiked to Rs 45,000 from Rs 35, 000, as stated in a report by The Siasat Daily.