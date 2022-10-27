As per a recent National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad press release, the university signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) for the purpose of collaborating academically. As per the agreement, the institutes will work together to provide courses, research, publications, knowledge and advancement, capacity building, awareness raising and advocacy.

The collaboration will also include offering and awarding degree, diploma and certificate programmes of contemporary importance, exchanging faculty and student members; providing expert advice and consulting, hosting joint workshops, conferences and seminars or any other. Further, efforts will be made for joint training and research programmes to ensure a collaborative spirit.

The MoU was signed by Praveen Kumar, Director General and Chief Executive Officers (DG & CEO) of the IICA and Prof (Dr) V Balakista Reddy, Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, NALSAR, in the presence of distinguished faculty members and administrative heads of the NALSAR and IICA on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The main purpose of the MoU is to work together intellectually and it also includes both long-term and short-term execution of degrees, diplomas and certificate courses in various fields, as mutually decided by IICA and NALSAR.