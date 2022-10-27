With the implementation of welfare schemes like Jagananna Ammavodi, Vidya Kanuka, Goru Muddha and YSR Sampoorna Poshana, student admissions have increased in several schools that are run by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the disputed Kotia region on Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB). Dhulibadra, a hamlet of Ganjaibadra GP in the disputed Kotia region, has two schools run by AP and Odisha governments, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The hamlet has 22 school-going children, 16 pre-school children (who are going to Anganwadi centres), 15 neonatal (lactating mothers) and six pregnant women. All of them are enrolled in the school and Anganwadi centre run by the AP government and enjoying the benefits of Jagananna Ammavodi, Goru Muddha, YSR Sampoorna Poshana and other welfare schemes, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Supreme Court’s order

As per the Supreme Court’s directive, AP and Odisha cannot take up any permanent constructions in the disputed Kotia villages, but they can implement schemes for the uplift of tribes. Both the governments have been running parallel schools, Anganwadi centres and hospitals in several disputed villages for the past few decades.

The AP government has developed basic infrastructure in the school run by it under Nadu-Nedu, thus attracting students. There is virtually no student enrollment in the school and Anganwadi centre run by the Odisha government.

Speaking to TNIE, Muvvala Prasada Rao, Headmaster of MPP School in Dhulibadra, said, “We have been implementing the Ammavodi, Goru Muddha and other welfare schemes. We have distributed uniforms, shoes, school bags and books to students under Vidya Kanuka. All the 22 students in the hamlet are coming to our school. All the pre-school children, lactating mothers and pregnant women have been registered with the Anganwadi centre run by AP. The students as well as their parents are showing interest to come to our school and Anganwadi centre rather than going to the school and Anganwadi centre run by Odisha.”

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had a meeting with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to resolve various interstate issues, including the Kotia dispute, in November 2021. They have decided to appoint a high-level committee to look into interstate issues.