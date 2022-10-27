Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan shares the latest update on the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) subject exemption issue. On October 27, she tweeted that the authorities are studying students' appeals and trying to come up with a redressal. On October 23, the R18 batch of JNTUH met the Governor of Telangana, requesting intervention in their ongoing battle with the institute to get subject exemption.

Via her official handle (@DrTamilisaiGuv) the Telangana Governor tweeted, "Regarding students representation regarding #jntuhsubjectexception l have effectively conveyed your request to ViceChancellor. Academic authorities are studying your appeal with various options to redress your appeal. Even Yesterday I had follow up discussion with VC".

As a reply to this, the JNTUH R18 handle (@JNTUH_R18) tweeted, "Thank you so much @DrTamilisaiGuv ma'am for looking into our matter, hoping for a positive response soon. we are hoping to get 8 credits exemption #jntuh #jntuhsubjectexemption ##jntuhsubjectexcemption".

Here's what other students said

The Governor tweeted at 2:23 pm on October 2 and the thank you messages/tweets have been pouring in since then. Students feel optimistic and are hopeful that they will be granted subject exemption.

@sishetty: Ma'am you are the one and only hope to us..hope that we'll get justice, thanks a lot for responding to our concern,pls make sure this subject exemption is implemented, thousands of students are waiting eagerly ma'am #jntuhsubjectexemption #jntuhsubjectexception god bless



@divya_0201_: Hope we will get good news 8000+ students are suffering mam i request to please consider the issue @DrTamilisaiGuv #jntuhsubjectexemption #jntuhsubjectexception #r18

@MADITYAREDDY3: Thank you So much Madam...!! You are the One and Only Final hope for Us and we are hoping that Favourable Update will Come Soon from you...!! Regarding the Subject Excemption...!! #jntuhsubjectexceptionr18

@KOTAGIRIGANESH3: Than what is the response from vice-chancellor of jntuh can we expect positive reaction from @jntuhofficial regarding #jntuhsubjectexemption #R18 @VenkatBalmoor @DrTamilisaiGuv @KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO @SabithaindraTRS

@Saikris76052213: Please save our lives from wasting our academic year mam @DrTamilisaiGuv @examupdt #jntuhsubjectexcemption

@theshiva08: Need subject exemption we written 2-2 exams in pandamic and also 2-2&3-1 syllabus was held on Microsoft teams or zoom app so these is the reason we haven't attend the classes properly who are staying in non remote areas so we need #subjectexemption

@VenuBharadwaj3: We are First Batch in R18. If We Don't Get Subject Exemption. All R18 Batches Also Won't Get in Future. Every R-18 Student Needs Subject Exemption Right! Matter of 15 Seconds. Let's Make Trend on Twitter with #jntuhsubjectexemption

Students who were supposed to graduate in 2022 are demanding an exemption of all theory subjects for those who scored credits ranging between 150-160. On the other hand, the institute has fixed the credit limit at 160. The students claim that this is a disadvantage when it comes to higher education opportunities and future job prospects too.

Students informed that about 9,000 students are struggling because they haven't been granted the subject exemption. They were already struggling because of COVID-19 for two years and they say they deserve the option of subject exemption.