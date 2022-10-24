The Professor Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship for Higher Education 2021 was awarded to six meritorious students at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday, October 23.

Instituted by the Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation and Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, the scholarships were given away by Paramita Panda, trustee of the foundation. The six awardees are currently pursuing professional degrees in different disciplines. The award also includes the coverage of 90% of the academic fee and expenses for the students' four-year undergraduate degree.

The award is conferred upon meritorious students from the fields of Engineering, Medicine and Liberal Arts from across India every year. Commenting on the occasion, Paramita Panda said, "This not only helps students to pursue their dreams of higher education but also enables them to have a progressive future and contribute to society," according to a report by TNIE.

The six students who received the award this year are Nimain Biswaranjan Behera, Adya Ranjan Sahoo, Bikash Mohanty, P Manoj Kumar, Sambit Mohanty and Pritish Kumar Das, said the report by TNIE.