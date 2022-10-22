On October 21, the Odisha government asked all Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) to activate their scholarship cells to facilitate the disbursement of scholarships to meritorious students. This order was passed prior to the junior merit and mathematics talent scholarships for the 2022-23 academic session. Also, the form-filling process has begun for the scholarships on October 21, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In this regard, Higher Secondary Director Raghuram R Iyer, in his letter to the school principals, said under the e-Medhabruti scheme, around 10,000 meritorious students securing 60 per cent marks in Class X Board examination and whose parental income does not exceed Rs 6 lakh will be provided scholarships on the basis of merit for the 2022-23 academic calendar. For two years, Rs 3,000 will be given to eligible students as an annual scholarship.

To facilitate verification and novelisation, the director asked schools to make the scholarship cells operations. Additionally, he stated that after the introduction of the State Scholarship Portal, relevant documents for scholarships are uploaded online for which the offline submission of applications is not mandatory.

From December 15, the form fill for the junior merit scholarship begins. While the application submission process for Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship will continue till November 11. Also, a total of 1,000 students having proficiency in Math and studying in Odia medium schools affiliated with CHSE (Council of Higher Secondary Education) will be awarded the scholarship on the basis of merit.