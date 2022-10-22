In the post-pandemic era, almost everything has migrated online and the new norm is now acceptable in all domains. However, Delhi University (DU) has denied the requests of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor for a virtual interview. These are candidates who are completing the post-doctorates with research and academic responsibilities abroad. Candidates claim the university refused to hear their concerns, thereby, refusing them the equal opportunity they deserve.

UGC issues notice to Registrar of DU

The All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA) had written a complaint to the University Grants Commission (UGC) against officials of the University of Delhi. The UGC has recognised the grievances and issued a notice to the Registrar of DU dated October 19. 2022. The notice acknowledges the issue raised and requests appropriate action as per the rules and regulations.

Complaint letter to Vice-Chancellor

AIRSA has also written a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of DU and the Principals of colleges, individually, raising the issue but got no positive response. Dr Lal Chandra Vishwakarma, who is a member of AIRSA, says, “Few colleges didn’t even care to respond. They are not even ready to hear the concerns.” The letter written to the VC cites reasons like high plane fares, inability to arrange air tickets or leave from labs and responsibilities at university for their demands.

Highlighting the push for digital India, the letter states, “Being responsible citizen and researcher of India, we are all scientific community aware of the difficult time during COVID-19 duration when all meetings/interview was held with help of an e-platform globally. Recently, Honorable Prime Minister also promoted digital India and 5G technology. Therefore, it is not a big task to arrange a virtual facility for an interview.” (sic)

Short notice and expensive travel

Dr Vishwakarma adds, “There are candidates from all over the country and abroad. It is very difficult to make arrangements for travel on such short notice and no one wants to lose out on such an important interview. Why can we not arrange for online interviews?” Dr VIshwakarma claims that DU provided the candidates only 4 to 5 days to make their travel arrangements. He shared with EdexLive screengrabs of emails he has written to department heads and principals of various DU colleges, where the responses were either negative or none at all.