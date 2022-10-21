On October 20, the University Grants Commission issued a letter directing educational institutions to celebrate Unity Day on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who played an important role in the Indian Freedom Struggle. Several activities are planned to be conducted during a week-long celebration from October 25 to October 30 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"These celebrations are being made as a part to honor the patriotism of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and to reinforce his teachings and values," the letter read. Additionally, it briefed on why Unity was chosen as the theme by stating, "Unity, as a theme, forms part of the 'Paanch Pran', as declared by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on Independence Day, 2022."

Moreover, on October 31, Run for Unity is to be organised from 7.00 am to 8.00 am. It is envisaged to organise 75,000 Unity runs across India, including 100 runs per district. Meanwhile, a microsite is being developed which encourages individuals participating in the Unity run to upload their selfies, the letter added.

The letter listed the activities to be conducted from October 25 to 31. They are:

1. Cycle and motorbike rallies may be organised involving the active participation of volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and Nehru Yuva Kendras (NYKs) to amplify outreach of the celebrations of Unity week

2. Special assemblies in higher educational institutions and colleges dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, along with conducting debates, quizzes and various competitions on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

3. Curate a special exhibition on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which may be made available in regional languages. The link to the open-source files for the same will be provided soon

Therefore, the UGC directs all higher educational institutions and their affiliated colleges/institutions to conduct the above-mentioned activities with the participation of their faculty members, staff and students.